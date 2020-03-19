Tiffany Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.75 (+4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.36B (+3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TIF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.