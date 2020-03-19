Cinemas enjoy heavy rebound rally after drops

It's a good day for the bludgeoned movie-exhibition sector in the U.S., with a full-on relief rally coming alongside the broader market gains today.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is +31.6% ; Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) +90% ; IMAX +60.3% ; Marcus (NYSE:MCS) +37.8% . Regal owner Cineworld Group (OTC:CNWGY) is up 2.2% in London.

In-theater advertising specialist National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) +69.1% .

Of course, those outsize gains are coming off a newly low base - over the past month: AMC -64.9% ; CNK -79.3% ; IMAX -57.9% ; MCS -75.1% ; NCMI -76.4% .

The theaters' trade group, the National Association of Theater Owners, has petitioned the government for help amid the industrywide shutdown - though that move is landing to more skepticism than others, as investors debate the definition of a vital industry.