Agnico Eagle sends Nunavut mine workers home on virus worries

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) says it is sending home the local workforce from its Nunavut mining operations for four weeks with pay to protect them and their communities from the potential spread of the coronavirus.

Agnico Eagle says it will continue operations at the Meliadine and Meadowbank projects in Nunavut with the remaining workforce.

The company tells Bloomberg the decision will affect ~450 of its 3,000 employees at the two mines, which are expected to produce ~30% of Agnico's H1 2020 gold production.