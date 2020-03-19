Mylan ramps up U.S. production of malaria drug for Covid-19 use

Mylan N.V. (MYL +6% ) has restarted production of hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets at its West Virginia facility in order to meet COVID-19-related demand, although it is not formerly approved for this use (currently authorized to treat malaria, lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis).

It is also taking steps to initiate production ex-U.S. in the coming weeks, adding that it expects to begin supplying product by mid-April and has an inventory of the active ingredient to potentially treat more than 1.5M patients.