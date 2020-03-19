Investment-grade credits beaten up

The equity averages are seeing a modest bounce today, but all is not well in corporate credit.

The iShares Investment-Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) is down 4.35% vs. just a 1.9% dip for the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Even short-term IG paper isn't faring well - the iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) is down 6.1% .

Jeff Gundlach takes to Twitter to posit that it could be redemptions behind the move, or it could be that investors don't expect investment-grade ratings to remain so.