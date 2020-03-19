Airbnb fielding investor interest - CNBC

Airbnb (AIRB) is fielding "significant" investor interest, according to CNBC sources and early AIRB investor Ron Conway.

One source says Airbnb is well-positioned to weather the coronavirus outbreak but is in discussions for a potential funding round.

The size of the round and valuation are under negotiation.

Airbnb reportedly has $3B in cash and $1B in credit.

Interested parties include VCs, PE firms, and sovereign wealth funds.

Airbnb plans to go public this year, but those plans could be pushed back due to the outbreak.

Previously: Airbnb's Q4 losses nearly doubled (Mar. 12 2020)