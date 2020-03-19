Junk bond ETFs fare better than Treasurys as virus turns logic on its head

Just to show how unpredictable markets got as the ecoonomic fallout of the coronavirus turned upside down the long-held tenets of what's considered a safe haven — risky high-yield bond ETFs have fared better than Treasury-linked ETFs in the past week, according to Bloomberg.

The $16.9B iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT +3.1% ) sank more than 15% since March 9 and traded at a 1.7% discount to its net asset value on Wednesday. That compares with a 10% decline for BlackRock's iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG -2% ), the world's biggest junk bond product, which traded at a 1% discount last week (and now holds a premium to the value of its assets.).

Ironically, the TLT may have fared worse because there's always a buyer for Treasurys.

“People start selling what they can sell, what they can find a bid for, and they can always find a bid for Treasurys,” said Charles Scwab's chief fixed income strategist Kathy Jones.

And when Treasury Secretary Mnuchin proposed a $1.2T stimulus package, the selling started, with longer-dated U.S. government debt especially hard hit.

That also hurt investment-grade corporate bonds, which track closer to Treasurys than junk bonds do. The $28.2B iShares Boxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD -4.8% ) dropped 15.7% in the past week and a half.

Bond investor Jeffrey Gundlach comments on the disparity of IG bonds trading lower than junk bonds today: "Could be redemptions, but could be the market doesn't expect many ratings to remain investment grade."

Fund flows show investors' aversion to duration — a gauge of sensitivity to rate changes. Higher duration accelerates price declines when yield rise. HYG's measure is ~4.4 years, while TLT's is ~16.9 years.

“I think it’s people freaking out, not wanting to take any type of duration at all,” said Athanasios Psarofagis, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Just judging by the flows, no one’s touching long-term right now.”