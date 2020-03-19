Total reportedly to cut 2020 capex by ~$3.5B

Total (TOT +0.8% ) CEO Patrick Pouyanne reportedly has told staff the company will cut planned spending by ~20% this year, find an additional $400M in cost savings, freeze recruitment and halt its stock buyback program due to plunging oil prices.

The company had planned ~$18B of net investments in 2020 and to buy back ~$2B worth of shares.

Pouyanne reportedly said Total needed to plug a $9B hole and that the measures taken would cover $5.5B, with the remaining shortfall to be covered through borrowing.

Total would be the latest oil and gas producer to cut 2020 capex plans following a slide in oil prices to 20-year lows.