Texas weighs curtailing oil production for first time in decades - WSJ

Texas regulators are considering curtailing oil production for the first time since the 1970s, WSJ reports.

The move would come as several oil executives have reached out to members of the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the oil industry in the state, requesting relief following the crash in oil prices, according to the report.

It is unclear whether regulators ultimately would curtail production, but staffers are studying what would be required in such an event.

Top Permian producers include CVX, OXY, CXO, PXD, FANG, EOG, APA, XOM, XEC, PE, RDS.A, DVN, NBL