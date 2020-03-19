Boeing being compared to AIG on Capitol Hill - CNBC

In what might be disturbing news for Boeing (NYSE:BA) shareholders hoping for D.C. to be their white knight, Kayla Tausche reports lawmakers are wary of bailing the company out.

In lawmakers' eyes, Boeing is similar to AIG - in trouble because of its own poor decision-making. Tausche notes cash flow was headed south at Boeing prior to the coronavirus.

Other bailout possibilities like small businesses, hotels, and restaurants are just victims of an "act of god."

The White House would have to make an "extremely compelling" case to change Congressional minds, she concludes.

Boeing leaked some oil into the close, finishing down 4% at $97.86.

Update at 5:20 PM ET: Board member Nikki Haley has resigned from Boeing's board, citing her disagreement with any move to seek a federal bailout.