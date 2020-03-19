Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stores pulls guidance

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) reports comparable sales fell 4.9% in Q4 to miss the consensus estimate of -2.2%.

Gross margin fell 60 bps to 39.2% of sales during the quarter.

Ollie's pulls its annual guidance due to the uncertain economic environment, but is keeping stores open at the moment. "We are in a strong financial position, with no debt, and will continue to respond to ongoing changes in the environment by maintaining cost controls and managing our cash. We remain confident in the long-term fundamentals of our business model and, once we emerge from this crisis, we expect to once again deliver on our long-term growth algorithm," says CEO John Swygert.

Shares of OLLI have given back 6.02% AH of the 11.12% gain that was racked up during the regular session.

