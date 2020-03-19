Sutter Rock says its well-positioned to deploy capital

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) says it continues to actively review potential investments in both venture capital and private credit spaces as the investing environment evolves amid economic uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Expects no operational disruption due to is remote work capabilities.

Began the year with ~$50.1M in cash and cash equivalents, then received ~$10.8M in cash before escrow, from the exit of Parchment on Feb. 11, 2020.

As reported on Feb. 28, 2020, the company expanded its investment strategy to include credit investments with the appointment of former Third Point partner Keri Findley; SSSS doesn't expect the pandemic-related market turmoil to adversely affect this program.

On March 9, 2020, the company’s board authorized a $5.0M expansion of its share repurchase program to $30.0M.