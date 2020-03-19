CrowdStrike soars 20% after beats, upside views

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) +19.8% reports upside Q4 results with revenue up 89% Y/Y. Subscription revenue was up 90% to $72.8M.

ARR rose 92% to $600.5M, which includes $98.7M in net new ARR added in the quarter.

Subscription ARR rose seven percentage points on the year to 77%.

Cash from operating activities grew from $15.8M to $66.1M. FCF was $50.7M compared to the negative $0.1M in last year's quarter.

For Q1, CRWD sees revenue of $164.3-167.6M (consensus: $149.14M) and a loss per share of $0.06 to $0.07 (consensus: $0.08 loss).

The FY21 forecast has revenue of $723.3-733.5M (consensus: $679.62M) and a loss per share of $0.10 to $0.14 (consensus: $0.18 loss).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.