Fitch turns negative on Delta

Fitch Ratings lowers its outlook on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to Negative due to the sharp drop in demand amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Fitch's current forecast for Delta anticipates that the company will be able to return to credit metrics that support the 'BBB-' rating in 2021. However, Fitch's forecasts depend on air traffic returning towards normal levels over the course of 2020. The Negative Outlook reflects the rapidly evolving impact of the coronavirus, including the potential for traffic to be impacted for significantly longer than in prior crises."

"The ratings affirmation at the 'BBB-' level reflects Delta's strong balance sheet, large base of unencumbered assets, and Fitch's forecast that the company will be able to return to generating positive FCF in 2021 as demand returns. Barring a longer than anticipated downturn, Fitch expects that Delta will return to credit metrics that are supportive of the 'BBB-' rating within by YE 2021."