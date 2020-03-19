Physicians Realty Trust withdraws 2020 acquisition guidance

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) withdraws its 2020 acquisition guidance, for now, given current capital market conditions.

The REIT notes that its portfolio of assets critical to delivering outpatient care by large investment-grade and credit-worthy health systems and its conservative use of equity and some long-term leverage "places us at an advantage during this time of uncertainty."

For the year through March 11, Physicians Realty issued ~12.4M shares through its ATM equity distribution program at a weighted average price of $19.57 per share for net proceeds of $239.3M; during the same period, it competed net investments of $18.4M.

As of March 19, 2020, its outstanding balance of its unsecured revolving credit facility is $180.0M; total borrowing capacity of the credit facility, excluding the accordion feature, is $850.0M.

The company will report Q1 earnings on May 7.