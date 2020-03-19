Stocks close modestly higher after trimming gains late

Stocks ended higher in a volatile session that saw the S&P 500 fall as much as 3.3% early and gain as much as 2.9% late: S&P +0.5%, Dow +0.9%, Nasdaq +2.3%.
"It was reassuring to see central banks and government officials step in to try to stabilize the financial system and slow the spread of the coronavirus, "but until we see a peak in cases, we're not likely to see the market bottom," says Charles Schwab chief global investment strategist Jeffrey Kleintop said.
The latest central bank moves included the Fed establishing a Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility, and the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan announcing emergency bond-buying programs.
Energy (+6.8%) topped today's leaderboard after WTI crude oil skyrocketed 23.8% to $25.22/bbl, its biggest ever one-day gain a day after plunging to the lowest in nearly two decades.
Consumer discretionary (+3.4%) and financials (+2.2%) also enjoyed strong gains, but defensive-oriented utilities (-5.5%), consumer staples (-2.9%), health care (-1.9%) and real estate (-1.4%) sectors were left out of the rally.
U.S. Treasury prices rose across the curve, likely helped by a rally in European bonds, lowering the two-year yield by 14 bps to 0.38% and the 10-year yield by 16 bps to 1.74%.