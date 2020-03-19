Fitch warns on United Airlines

Fitch Ratings lowers its outlook on United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) to Negative due to the sharp drop in demand amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Fitch's current forecast for United anticipates that the company will be able to return to credit metrics that support the 'BB' rating in 2021. However, Fitch's forecasts depend on air traffic returning toward normal levels over the course of 2020.

"The Negative outlook reflects the rapidly evolving impact of the coronavirus, the potential for traffic to be affected for significantly longer than in prior crises, and United's large international exposure, which has been hit particularly hard."