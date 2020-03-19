Small caps' massive outperformance today eases some sting

The Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) gained nearly 7% today, or a whopping 634 basis points more than the S&P 500. That's the largest small-cap outperformance since the market crash of October 1987, reports Bloomberg.

Of course, this follows on the heels of yesterday's 524 basis point underperformance by the Russell 2000.

And over the last month, the S&P 500 has outperformed the Russell by a full 1K basis points (S&P down 28% vs. Russell down 38%).

Related ETFs: TZA, TNA, VB, SCHA, UWM, RWM, TWM, URTY, VTWO, SRTY