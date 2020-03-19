Hersha revokes declared dividends, plans to suspend dividends for rest of year

Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT) is revoking previously declared dividends from March 5, 2020 on its common shares, 6.875% series C preferred shares, 6.50% series D preferred shares, and 6.50% series E preferred shares.

Plans to suspend common and preferred dividend distributions for the rest of the year, generating additional cash liquidity of $72.5M for 2020 based on last year's distribution rates.

Will continue to review taxable income on a regular basis and take measures, if necessary, to ensure that it continues to meet the minimum distribution requirements to maintain its status as a real estate investment trust.

Hersha withdraws its Q1 and full-year 2020 guidance due to "an unprecedented pace of transient and group cancellations across our portfolio along with a rapid and pervasive deterioration of forward booking pace related to the outbreak and spread of Covid-19."

Hersha also plans to:

Contain operating expenses through deep cost cuts, restructuring, and select closing of hotels'

Reduce floor operations and closing restaurants and bars to "shrink" hotels to more efficiently serve its limited guest count and curb expenses;

Suspend planned capital expenditures for the balance of the year, resulting in $10M-$15M in estimated savings:

CEO and COO will take salary cuts of 50%; board of trustees elect to take all payments in stock for the rest of the year.

The company continues to explore various asset sales and is in active dialogue with its lending partners and bank group to shore up capital available on its $250M unsecured credit facility.