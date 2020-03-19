Tesla suspends production in California

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) says it has decided to temporarily suspend production at its factory in Fremont after March 23. Basic operations will continue in order to support the company's vehicle and energy service operations and charging infrastructure, as directed by the local, state and federal authorities.

Tesla's factory in New York will also temporarily suspend production, except for those parts and supplies necessary for service, infrastructure and critical supply chains.

The Gigafactory in Nevada will continue to run.

On the financial front, Tesla reminds that its cash position at the end of Q4 was $6.3B before the recent $2.3B capital raise. "We believe this level of liquidity is sufficient to successfully navigate an extended period of uncertainty. At the end of Q4 2019, we had available credit lines worth approximately $3B including working capital lines for all regions as well as financing for the expansion of our Shanghai factory," notes the company.

TSLA -2.96% after hours to $415.005

Source: Press Release