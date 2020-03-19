Amazon pauses Pantry deliveries

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) temporarily halts its Prime Pantry delivery service due to a surge in demand.

The company is using the time to restock the nonperishable grocery supplies hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon statement: "Amazon Pantry is not accepting new orders at this time while we work to fulfill open orders and restock items following increased demand."

The company didn't say when the Prime Pantry service would resume.

Earlier this week, Amazon suspended shipments of non-essential items to its warehouses due to the increased demand for medical and cleaning supplies.