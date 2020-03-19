Rosehill Resources halts all D&C activity for 2020

Mar. 19, 2020 4:55 PM ETRosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE-OLD2)ROSE-OLD2By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) says it has halted all drilling and completion activity for the rest of the year and withdraws previously issued guidance in light of deteriorating global markets and commodity prices.
  • The company currently has five drilled uncompleted wells all located in Loving County, Tex., after drilling eight wells and completing eight wells YTD.
  • Rosehill says it has fully drawn the amount available under its revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure; after the draw, total debt under its credit facility rose to $340M with total cash on hand of $73M.
