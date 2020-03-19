GeoPark cuts 2020 capex by ~60%, suspends dividend

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) says it will reduce its 2020 capital spending to $70M-$80M, 60% lower than its prior estimate of $180M-$200M.

The company also will temporarily suspend quarterly dividends and share buybacks, Bloomberg reports.

GeoPark says the bulk of the revised 2020 work program will focus on the Llanos basin in Colombia, where the Llanos 34 and CPO-5 blocks represent key strategic assets providing the lowest risk production and reserve replacement opportunities and attractive operating netbacks even in a low oil price environment.

GeoPark says 90% of its low-cost production base is cash flow positive at $25-$30/bbl oil prices.