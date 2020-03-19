Scholastic +4% as Q3 revenues beat; Guidance withdrawn

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is up 4% postmarket after easily topping revenue expectations in its fiscal Q3 earnings.

Revenue rose 4% to $373.3M, led by education and trade businesses.

Operating loss widened to $60M from a year-ago loss of $21.4M, mainly due to a one-time $40M writedown of inventory. And net loss swelled to $43.3M from a prior-year loss of $12.6M.

As for guidance: Scholastic says that for the first nine months it was on track for operating goal and long-term capital investment. But now it's deferring project spending to safeguard its cash position, and it is advising that it "cannot affirm its current guidance ranges as a direct result of mandated school closings in North America, the Company's largest market."

While revenues will be lower in a seasonally important quarter, it's taking "aggressive" actions to cut opex, including closing warehouses and freezing hiring, travel and other spending tied to short-term revenue.

