Uber removes app hurdle for NYC drivers

Uber (NYSE:UBER) will stop blocking NYC drivers for signing up through its app, which has been the policy since last fall.

In late 2018, NYC passed a law requiring ride-hail companies to pay at least $17.22/hour after expenses.

The pay formula uses a utilization rate that accounts for a time a driver spends with a passenger versus idle time or waiting for a fare. The higher the rate, the less companies have to pay drivers.

Lyft and Uber responded to the law by limiting driver access to the apps to boost the rates.

Uber now says it will remove this hurdle to help drivers already facing lower demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.