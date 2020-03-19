Impac Mortgage implements remote work plan

Impac Mortgage Holdings (NYSEMKT:IMH) implements its organizational-wide remote work programs.

The Orange County, CA-based company received notice yesterday from the county's health officer ordering all non-essential activities cease effective immediately and until March 31, 2020.

During the last two months, the company developed a network of support for its employees and associates as part of its broader continuity of operations plan.

"Although the spread of the outbreak could cause severe disruptions in the U.S. economy and presents material uncertainty and risk with respect to our performance, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows, the company is working to maintain its business operations pursuant to its continuity plan," the Impac Mortgage said in a statement.