Senate Republicans prepare their own bazooka

The Senate plan for "Stage 3" of the economic bailout would include a means-tested $1.2K for individuals and $2.4K for married couples, reports Jay Carney. To qualify, individuals would need income below $75K; couples below $150K.

Things, or course, remain in flux. Some would like to see those caps lifted or eliminated, and perhaps taxed in the future. Currently, the proposal has about 45 GOP votes, meaning more Republican Senators need to sign on, or Democrats would have to join.

