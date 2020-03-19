Agree Realty 2020 ATM program expected to raise $156.2M

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) provides a YTD summary on recent capital market and acquisition and disposition activities and an update on its real estate portfolio.

ADC has entered into forward sale agreements in connection with its at-the-market program to sell 2.11M shares of common stock at an average gross price of $74.69 per share; upon settlement, the company expects to raise additional net proceeds of ~$156.2M from its 2020 forward offerings.

YTD acquisition activity totaled $192.4M with four Walmart Supercenters comprising ~29% of acquisition capital deployed; ~86.7% of annualized base rents acquired YTD are derived from leading investment-grade retail tenants.

ADC sold six properties so far this year for gross proceeds of ~$25.1M.

Walmart is now ADC's largest tenant at ~5.6% of ABR as of March 19, 2020.

During Q1, ADC closed on a portfolio of 12 National Tire & Battery stores; TBC Corporation now accounts for ~2.8% of ABR as of March 19, 2020, making it the REIT's ninth-largest tenant.

Its portfolio now generates 59.4% of ABR from investment-grade retail tenants as of March 19, 2020, an increase of ~800 basis points since Dec. 31, 2018.

Aggregate exposure as a percentage of ABR to the following sectors are:

Health & Fitness — 3.5%; franchise restaurants — 2.2%; movie theaters — 1.8%, and Entertainment retail — 1.5%.