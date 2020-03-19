Alliance Data has cash on hand, significant liquidity

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) says it has stressed-tested its business and is confident "that we have capital and liquidity to sustain and invest in our business through this period."

Says it has substantial cash on hand, significant liquidity reserves, and low-cost borrowing capacity at its bank subsidiaries and parent company.

Actions taken late last year resulted in ~$150M of incremental savings as it entered 2020.

Continues to evaluate further areas for reducing costs.

Sees providing greater visibility on the impact of Covid-19 on expected 2020 results at its Q1 earnings conference call scheduled for March 24.