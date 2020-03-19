Blue Apron CEO details 'sharp increase' in demand

A Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) filing details comments on company demand made by CEO Linda Findley Kozlowski that spurred a volatility halt shortly before the close.

"Over the last week we have seen a sharp increase in consumer demand," Kozlowski says in her statement. "We are increasing our capacity for future orders and expect to fulfill this increased demand by the next available weekly cycle, starting on March 30. As a result, we have had to make changes to recipes and box orders for a small portion of volume next week."

Meanwhile, it's hiring for temporary and permanent positions in its Linden, N.J., and Richmond, Calif., fulfillment centers, she says.

The stock was halted nine times today for volatility; at its highest point today, it was up 77.5% , before fading in the afternoon and finishing down 11.8% .