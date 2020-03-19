Aflac to acquire some Zurich North America U.S. businesses

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) agrees to acquire Zurich (OTCQX:ZURVY) (OTCQX:ZFSVF) North America's U.S. Corporate Life and Pensions business, consisting of group life, disability, and absence management products.

Aflac units American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus and American Family Life Assurance Company of New York will reinsure on an indemnity basis Zurich North America's U.S. in-force group life and disability policies with annualized earned premium of ~$115M.

Aflac will also acquire assets needed to support the group life and disability business, along with an absence management platform.

Aflac expects the acquisition and associated growth expenses to be dilutive to 2020 adjusted EPS in the range of 2 cents-3 cents. Aflac further expects modest run-rate dilution over the near-term as it continues to expand the platform.

Subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2020.

Funding of the transaction, along with required capital in support of assumed businesses, will come from capital held within the U.S. insurance companies.