Forum Energy Tech pulls guidance for Q1, FY 2020

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) says its results of operations, including operating cash flow, for Q1 and FY 2020 all will be hurt by the collapse in oil prices and the deteriorating outlook for drilling and completions spending.

The company is withdrawing guidance for Q1 and the full year that was provided during its most recent earnings call.

Forum says it is in discussions with the largest holder of its 6.25% senior unsecured notes due October 2021 regarding a potential exchange of the notes but have not yet come to an agreement.