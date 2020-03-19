Global Eagle sets up poison pill

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) has adopted a stockholder rights plan, effective today and expiring on Dec. 31.

The in-flight entertainment specialist declared a dividend distribution of one preferred share purchase right on each outstanding share of common stock.

It's meant to ensure no one can gain control of the company without paying a control premium and potentially "disadvantaging the interest of all stockholders." It's not adopted the plan in response to any specific bid, however.

The rights are exercisable if a person/group becomes beneficial owner of a stake of 20% or more; that doesn't apply to those who already owned 20%-plus, so long as they don't add more.

Shares have declined 87% in value over the past year; the company's market cap today is about $14M.