Commercial Metals to supply steel for U.S. highway, CEO says

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) signed a contract to supply steel for construction of the Interstate 635 highway extension in Dallas, CEO Barbara Smith said during today's earnings conference call.

Smith said Commercial Metals is still seeing lots of bidding activity, booking orders and shipping metal to companies, and although cancellations also occur due to the coronavirus, most customers "are saying 'We'll do it next year,' so it's just moving the date out at this point."

Smith expects a quick recovery from anticipated demand destruction due to the coronavirus, based on how China is bouncing back, and said the company is in good shape to handle impacts of the virus due to a strong cash position.

Not every steel company will be affected the same way by the crisis, the CEO said; Commercial Metals is heavily focused on the construction industry while competitors which rely on demand from the energy and automotive sectors will take a heavier hit.

Commercials Metals closed +8.7% in today's trade after reporting better than expected FQ2 earnings.