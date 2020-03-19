NY Fed to buy $32B in mortgage-backed securities Friday

The New York Fed will conduct $32B in purchases of mortgage-backed securities tomorrow, it says, "designed to support the smooth functioning of the agency MBS market."

That's in line with the Fed Open Market Committee's directives from Sunday to boost holdings of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $200B.

Those purchases will come across four operations, for settlement Tuesday; and the NY Fed's Desk "stands ready to conduct more purchase operations for March settlement in the coming days" should that prove appropriate.