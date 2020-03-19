Oilfield service firms among most vulnerable to credit shock, Moody’s warns

The outlook is grim for smaller oilfield services companies (NYSEARCA:OIH) needing credit, as drilling work dries up and oil prices collapse and the coronavirus threatens to wreck global demand, Moody's analyst Sreedhar Kona says in a new report.

While the sector's biggest investment-grade firms such as Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR), Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) offer other services that can offset reduced drilling activity, Kona warns the bulk of refinancing needs come from riskier, smaller players.

Junk-rated companies account for 65% of the $32B of North American oilfield service debt maturing over the next two years or so; of those, Transocean (NYSE:RIG) has $4.3B of debt set to mature, Valaris (NYSE:VAL) has $1.8B, Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) owes $1.4B and Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) owes $1.3B, according to Moody's.

In the energy-heavy $1.5T U.S. junk bond market, about a third were trading at distressed ratios earlier this week, indicating the market was expecting an 7.66% default rate over the next 12 months vs. Moody's 4.4% forecast, according to investment officer Marty Fridson.

Breaking out only energy debt put expected defaults at 14.08%, Fridson says.

Meanwhile, the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) plunged yesterday to its lowest level since March 2009.