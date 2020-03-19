Occidental Petroleum to name former CEO Chazen as new chairman - WSJ

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) plans to bring back former CEO Stephen Chazen as its new chairman, with an announcement expected in the coming days, WSJ reports.

Chazen led Occidental for about five years until 2016 and handpicked current CEO Vicki Hollub.

The move reportedly is aimed at mollifying dissident shareholder Carl Icahn and avoiding a costly and distracting proxy fight at Occidental's annual meeting later this year.

Icahn had tried to recruit Chazen for the slate of directors he nominated in November, but the former CEO had been reluctant to get involved.

Chazen currently is CEO of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and is expected to continue in that role, according to the report.