Amazon bidding on four NYC-area Fairway stores - report

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is in the bidding for four supermarkets owned by bankrupt New York City grocer Fairway Market, the New York Post reports.

The stores went on the auction block Monday.

Amazon has been focused on these four in particular: two stores in New Jersey, one in Brooklyn and one in Pelham, about a half-hour north of Manhattan, according to the report.

Such stores could fit into Amazon's distribution/fulfillment plans, but the company has also been looking to boost its grocery footprint.

While Amazon is expected to prevail for the four stores, it's not interested in the entire chain or the brand name, the report says.