ArcelorMittal cuts European production, declares force majeure

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has declared force majeure on raw materials supplied to its European steel mills, Argus reports.

The news comes as the company has announced cuts to production in Europe in response to the coronavirus, including stopping its Asturias blast furnace in Spain and blast furnace no. 2 at Taranto in Italy, and delaying the restart of its Krakow blast furnace in Poland.

Steel demand has plunged as much of Europe's automotive sector has ceased production in recent days.

ArcelorMittal has steel plants in 18 different countries which produced 89.8M metric tons of crude steel in 2019.