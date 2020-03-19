Trump moves G7 to videoconference rather than Camp David

The upcoming G7 meeting will be the latest casualty of social distancing, as the White House will move it to a videoconference vs. its previously planned Camp David summit.

President Trump held a videoconference with the leaders earlier this week, and expects to repeat that monthly -- including the June time frame when the G7 summit would have taken place.

“In order for each country to focus all of its resources on responding to the health and economic challenges of COVID-19 and at President Trump’s direction, National Economic Council Director and U.S. Sherpa for the 2020 G7 Larry Kudlow has informed his Sherpa colleagues that the G7 Leaders’ Summit the U.S. was set to host in June at Camp David will now be done by video-teleconference,” the White House told Reuters.

The meeting was famously previously planned for Trump's Florida property, before widespread criticism that he would profit from the setup spurred a change to Camp David.