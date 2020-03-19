Texas Roadhouse pulls guidance, adds to cash position

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) boosts its cash position by drawing down $190M under its revolving credit facility.

The restaurant company will have over $300M in cash on hand following the draw with an option to increase its credit facility by an additional $200M.

The increased borrowing was taken as a precautionary measure to provide enhanced financial flexibility considering the uncertain market conditions arising from the COVID-19/Coronavirus pandemic.

Texas Roadhouse is withdrawing its Q1 and FY20 guidance due to the outbreak.

Source: Press Release