Walmart paying out $365M in special bonuses

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) will pay hourly employees special cash bonuses amounting to $300 for full-time workers and $150 for part-time employees, totaling $365M.

The company will also accelerate the next scheduled quarterly bonus for store, club and supply chain associates a month early, which will add up to another $180M by the end of April.

In addition, Walmart plans to add 150K new associates through the end of May to its stores, clubs, distribution centers, and fulfillment centers. The jobs will be temporary at first, but convert to permanent over time.