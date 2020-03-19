FTC on board with GE sale of BioPharma unit to Danaher

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) inks a consent decree agreement with General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in connection with the former's planned sale of its BioPharma business to the latter for ~$20B in net proceeds, clearing the last major antitrust hurdle of the deal. The transaction should close by month-end.

GE chief H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. says, “Today’s update represents a critical milestone on our journey to transform GE. The value from this transaction will fortify our considerable sources to de-risk our balance sheet and continue to solidify our financial position. As we navigate this challenging external environment, we are focused on protecting the safety of our people, serving our customers in this critical time of need, and continuing to strengthen our businesses.”