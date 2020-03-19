Direxion announces forward and reverse splits of four ETFs

Direxion to execute forward share splits of the Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) and the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASX) in the ratio of 12 for 1 and 10 for 1, respectively.

Additionally, the fund will execute a reverse split of the Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX) and the Direxion Daily Latin America Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LBJ) in the ratio of 1 for 12 and 1 for 20, respectively.

Shares of each fund will begin trading on the NYSE Arca on an adjusted basis on March 27, 2020.

Source: Press Release