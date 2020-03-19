Apple's 5G iPhones currently on schedule - Bloomberg

Bloomberg sources say Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) 5G iPhones are currently on schedule for a fall launch, but that's partly because mass production was always scheduled to start in May.

Apple assemblers in China were partially operating in February. Foxconn plans to resume normal operations by the end of March.

A source in Apple's supply chain says not all operations are back to normal due to the trickle of components to assemble. It could take another month or longer to return to a normal pace.

A two-week lockdown in Malaysia is now impacting several key suppliers who make chips and circuit boards for Apple.