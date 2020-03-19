CB Financial Services suspends buyback

Add CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) to the list of banks suspending its stock repurchase program.

The company has repurchased 69,966 shares totaling $2M of the $5M authorized for repurchase under the program.

Barron P. “Pat” McCune, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Given the evolving economic circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, our Board of Directors has determined to suspend the stock repurchase program so as to preserve the Company’s excess capital to support Community Bank’s business of providing financial services to its customers and communities.”

Source: Press Release