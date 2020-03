"We direct a statewide order for people to stay at home," says Governor Gavin Newsom. "That directive goes into force this evening." He's also ordered non-essential businesses to shut down.

For now, the orders won't be enforced by police. For now (see Pennsylvania).

Newsom earlier said more than 50% of Californians could be infected by the coronavirus, and asked Congress for $1B in aid.

Los Angeles earlier today issued a similar order for its residents, and it's to stay in effect until April 19.