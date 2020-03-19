Oil refineries see reduced staffing on virus scare - Bloomberg

A growing list of U.S. refiners are reducing staffing, with at least one cutting run rates, Bloomberg reports, as the coronavirus spreads across the U.S. and people are urged to work from home.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) says it is limiting onsite staffing to essential personnel and limiting or postponing non-essential projects and contractor work.

Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) Deer Park and Valero's (NYSE:VLO) Texas City refineries reportedly are sending home contractors who work day-to-day on site.

LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) reportedly sent home day-to-day contractors from Houston even as it continues to have contractors and employees working on ongoing FCC repairs.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) says its refineries are all operational and is supporting people working from home where possible.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is said to be cutting rates at its Catlettsburg refinery in Kentucky.

Several facilities are delaying maintenance, including ay Citgo's Lemont refinery in Illinois; Phillips 66's Lake Charles in Louisiana; Exxon's (NYSE:XOM) Beaumont refinery and Baytown olefins plant in Texas and Shell's Deer Park, Tex., refinery.