Verizon data usage surges double digits

In a week-over-week comparison, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) streaming demand increased 12%, web traffic climbed 20%, virtual private network, or VPN, jumped 30% and gaming skyrocketed 75%. Social media usage remained constant.

"In less than a week, we have transformed this company dramatically," CEO Hans Vestberg declared. "We're always built for being prepared for different types of changes in the network and that’s why we're coping so good so far in the network."

While U.S. carriers have suspended data caps, there are fears about bandwidth usage over in Europe. Netflix is tapping the breaks on its download speeds there, reducing bit rates for 30 days.