Hollywood studios suspend box office data

|About: The Walt Disney Company (DIS)|By: , SA News Editor

Following the worst weekend in more than two decades at the North American box office, as well as the large number of theater shutdowns around the globe, Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Universal Pictures (NASDAQ:CMCSA) are suspending the release of box office data.

Hollywood's two other main movie studios, Sony Pictures (NYSE:SNE) and Warner Bros. (NYSE:T), didn't yet make any announcements, though they may follow suit later today.

In related news, the 2020 Cannes Film Festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

